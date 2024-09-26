Best Bonbons

Although Wren House Brewing Co. only celebrated its ninth anniversary this year, the Phoenix brewery is the torchbearer of outstanding craft beer in Arizona. It carries that status in part because the brew team continues to experiment, introducing drinkers to different styles, hops and flavors along the way. While Spellbinder continues to be one of our favorite hazy IPAs, with the accolades to match, we also appreciate the brewery's moxy in crafting lesser-known styles, such as a rich, smoky rauchbier. And, we have to hand it to Wren House for always knowing how to create anticipation with annual rollouts of Las Frescas, its fun fruited sours, and big IPAs with its dog and cat mascots Wally and Gravy. While you can find Wren House beers at bars and liquor stores around the Valley, it's hard to beat the comfort of its home base, a bungalow on 24th Street. And, if you're seeking a bit of European flare and fare, head south to Wren Südhalle, its Old World-inspired beer hall in Ahwatukee.