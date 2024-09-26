Best Bonbons

There is a trend — a good one — toward chocolatiers who produce their own chocolate in-house, and this little shop run by Louis and Denise Mirabella has joined the "bean-to-bar" movement with some excellent offerings of its own. What we find ourselves trekking out to Fountain Hills for, however, is the outstanding selection of bonbons built on fresh ingredients and premier chocolates sourced from all over the world, meticulously distilled down to tiny morsels that explode with flavor. Options range from classics such as cherry cordials, gianduja and cognac to wilder concoctions like passionfruit caramel, clove-spiced rice crisps and zinfandel ganache, but what sets Chocofin apart — in addition to the quality of its chocolate — is the exceptional intensity and pure flavor the Mirabellas coax out of the bonbons' fillings. You only need one or two, but you're going to want to take home a couple dozen.