Best Breakfast Sandwich

A popular, stylish Old Town Scottsdale coffee shop would seem the least likely place to find an excellent no-nonsense breakfast sandwich. This is a neighborhood that thrives on showy fluff, after all. But the breakfast sandwich at Berdena's is a stone cold killer that works so well because every element is handled with precision and care. Thick slices of ham get a little sizzle on the griddle, cheddar melts over a fried egg with a gorgeous lacy edge, a handful of crisp arugula joins a perfectly seasoned slice of tomato, and all of it is piled inside of a soft, eggy brioche bun. A subtle smear of chipotle aioli is as wild and crazy as this sandwich gets, but unlike so many of its more showy contemporaries, a little care and craftsmanship is what makes this sandwich pop.