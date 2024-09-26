Best Butcher

Something that frequently takes Phoenix newcomers or visitors a while to get used to is the fact that much of the Valley's best food is found in strip malls. And that certainly holds true for Mimi Forno Italiano. This small, neighborhood restaurant is tucked next to a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Laveen. You might miss it if not for the crowds of customers picking up pizza boxes and the enticing aroma of garlic butter that fills the parking lot. Inside, you'll probably have to wait for a table. We recommend snagging a seat at the bar where you can order a glass of wine and take in the surroundings. Families share giant pizzas, couples make googly eyes over desserts and those takeout orders continue to fly out the door. The pizza menu is split into two sections, red and white, with tons of options for each. We're partial to the Polpetta, a meat lovers-style pie topped with homemade meatballs, and the Capricciosa with ham, artichokes, mushrooms and flavorful olives. The pizzas also can be folded over to create many different types of calzones. All of the varieties come with a tender, bubbly crust that will leave you fighting over the last piece.