Best Butcher

Appearances aren't everything, but three seconds after you set foot in Arcadia Meat Market, you know you've landed someplace special. The display case looks like something you'd see while vacationing in Europe — brimming with stunning cuts of meat artfully trimmed to look as good as they taste. Sourced primarily in-state, the beef from Arizona Grass Raised Beef and pork and lamb from Chiricahua Pasture Raised are exceptional specimens, ranched and butchered with care. A small but smart selection of cured meats joins exceptional house-made sausages to round out the case, and the freezer is filled with all manner of meaty goodies to stock up for the future. Arcadia Meat Market also offers local fresh products such as pasta, eggs and greens, and premium pantry items from both Arizona and abroad. Most importantly, though, this is a place that can boast a great butcher shop's most indispensable asset: a staff that know their stuff and are happy to share their expertise.