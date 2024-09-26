Best Caribbean Restaurant

Caribbean restaurants are popping up everywhere right now. Some of them are quite good, but we find ourselves returning to Cool Vybz Jamaican Restaurant. While the dining room is more functional than fancy, this little joint brings the sizzle where it counts. Chef Nakia Raymond was a seasoned hand back on the island, and here he keeps the focus on developing layers upon layers of flavor in a short list of dishes that pack a wallop. Raymond's curry goat is sensational, so tender and flavorful you'll want to slurp it off the bones, and his oxtails are a thickly spiced, gelatin-loaded umami bomb. The brown stew snapper plays a little like a complex, spiced sweet and sour dish. And jerk chicken might be a predictable selection, but it's also a wise one. This is no barbecued chicken dipped in sauce. Raymond's jerk is deeply imbued with a wild mix of herbs and spices, kicked up with a significant blast of Scotch bonnet peppers, then charred and smoked until you can smell it from across the room.