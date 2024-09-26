Urciuoli isn't just tremendously talented, he also has an ethos: "I don't believe in expensive food," says the former fine dining chef. Making excellent food affordable (or affordable food excellent) was a holy grail of the restaurant industry even before recent price hikes, but precious few can deliver bang for the buck like Urciuoli can. At Source, he builds on his previous work at Noble Eatery and Pa'La, offering fine foods at lower prices by sourcing the highest possible quality of inherently lower-cost ingredients, then carefully preparing and seasoning them with the sensibilities of a fine dining chef. Using heritage grains, pristine produce, tinned seafood and premium vinegars and oils, he weaves pizzas, sandwiches and salads with a finesse rarely seen at the $10 to $15 level. His food is the kind of fresh and satisfying fare that you feel like you could eat every day, and at Source's prices, you probably can. It's a style of cooking Urciuoli has championed for over a decade, and 2024 feels like his time.