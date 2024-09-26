 Best Chicken Wings 2024 | Valley Wings | Food & Drink | Phoenix
Best Chicken Wings

Valley Wings

Chicken wings are a fairly ubiquitous food, found everywhere from upscale gastropubs to a grocery store freezer case. But Valley Wings' three metro Phoenix locations are still our favorite place to pick up the poultry. The local chain may not have as many flavor options as other eateries, but what they do, they do well. Our go-to order is the honey hot wings, which live up to their name by delivering a noticeable spice kick along with a pleasant sweetness. Whatever flavor you choose, the wings are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. It's a combination that keeps us coming back for more.

Best Chopped Cheese

Meat the Cheese

New York City's favorite sandwich has a cult following among its devoted followers. Nowhere can you find a better example of a chopped cheese apostle spreading the good gospel of the sandwich than Travis Angelini, who runs food truck Meat the Cheese. Since March 2021, Angelini has been slinging the sandwiches, which originated in Spanish Harlem and consist of ground beef sauteed with onions and cheese and placed on a hero roll with a hefty servings of fixings. And these hoagies are seriously tasty. Most of the time, the truck is outside Yilo Arcadia at 44th Street and Thomas Road. But since it's mobile, the only way to know for sure where to grab yourself one of these delectable sandwiches is to check the truck's Instagram page. While several other spots around town serve chopped cheese, Angelini's focus and the simplicity of his truck's mission have elevated the sandwich to a higher realm.

Best Barbecue

Little Miss BBQ

Jackie Mercandetti

Scott and Bekke Holmes, competition pitmasters turned restaurateurs, continue to win our vote for the outstanding barbecue smoked at Little Miss BBQ. Its two Phoenix locations serve glistening, tender brisket, meaty, mahogany-colored ribs and moist, succulent turkey, all inspired by Texas Hill Country-style 'cue and the techniques of its exceptional pitmasters. You could visit simply for the beautifully smoked meat smorgasbord, but Little Miss BBQ's sides and sweets are no slouches, either. We don't skip the ranch-style beans that are studded with chunks of smoked meat or the creamy mac and cheese. And, whether you eat it there or take it home, Bekke's personal-sized smoked pecan pie is an ideal sweet ending. If you're downtown on Roosevelt Row, you can find a taste of Little Miss at its new sibling concept, Full Speed Chicken and Ribs. The spot straddles fried chicken and barbecue staples, with the Holmeses' outstanding St. Louis-style pork ribs and pulled pork on the menu.

Best Pizza

Mimi Forno Italiano

Tirion Boan

Something that frequently takes Phoenix newcomers or visitors a while to get used to is the fact that much of the Valley's best food is found in strip malls. And that certainly holds true for Mimi Forno Italiano. This small, neighborhood restaurant is tucked next to a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Laveen. You might miss it if not for the crowds of customers picking up pizza boxes and the enticing aroma of garlic butter that fills the parking lot. Inside, you'll probably have to wait for a table. We recommend snagging a seat at the bar where you can order a glass of wine and take in the surroundings. Families share giant pizzas, couples make googly eyes over desserts and those takeout orders continue to fly out the door. The pizza menu is split into two sections, red and white, with tons of options for each. We're partial to the Polpetta, a meat lovers-style pie topped with homemade meatballs, and the Capricciosa with ham, artichokes, mushrooms and flavorful olives. The pizzas also can be folded over to create many different types of calzones. All of the varieties come with a tender, bubbly crust that will leave you fighting over the last piece.

Best Salads

Perfect Pear Bistro

Restaurant salads are often predictable at best to sad, droopy or just plain weird at worst. Suffering through slimy lettuce, rubbery cherry tomatoes, wedge salads drowning in dressing or cardboardy kale Caesars adds insult to injury when you're trying to eat right. But family-owned East Valley mini-chain Perfect Pear Bistro will make you eager to devour greens and superfoods. It features 10 entree salads with interesting ingredient combinations, delicious housemade dressings and a wide choice of add-on proteins including chicken, shrimp, salmon and mock chik'n or falafel for vegans. The Perfect Pear Classic is a lovely and surprising balance of sweet, savory, herbal and tart thanks to pears (of course), dried cranberries, gorgonzola, mint, red onions and toasted hazelnuts topped with cider vinaigrette. The Baja lime will satisfy your Southwestern cravings, while Strawberry Fields adds naughty bacon to the fruity mix (though you can ask to leave it off). Many items sport other, guiltless protein sources such as quinoa, sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds. There are also quinoa bowls, tacos, pasta, sandwiches, soups and a full bar, including wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails, so it's ideal for groups of disparate diners and drinkers.

Best Sushi

Shimogamo

Tirion Boan

Fresh fish is the name of the game at Shimogamo, a sushi counter and upscale restaurant tucked into the corner of an unassuming Chandler strip mall. The family behind the restaurant moved to Arizona from Japan in 1994. Determined to share the true flavors of their homeland, they opened Shimogamo in 2003. Founders Sanae and Yoshio Otomo have since passed the torch to their daughter, Mika, and her husband, Tokyo-trained chef Daisuke Itagaki. The duo recently expanded the concept with a new location in Gilbert, but we're partial to the original, modern yet cozy sushi counter in Chandler. For the freshest catch, check the specials board to see what these talented sushi chefs are slicing up daily.

Best Ramen

Origami Ramen Bar

Origami Ramen Bar

Ahwatukee isn't generally known as a culinary destination, but people come from far and wide for Origami Ramen. Owner/chef Yusuke Kuroda, an Osaka native and Nobu alum, opened an affordable, family-friendly, casual joint in summer 2020, and we've deemed it the best ramen in Best of Phoenix for four years running. The classic creamy chicken and pork broth is insanely rich and fragrant, while the black soy with black garlic oil imparts otherworldly earthy umami. More than a dozen bowls come with curly noodles with a slight chew or silky, slender noodles; you can't go wrong. Protein choices are tender, fall-apart white meat chicken, pork belly cha-shu or tofu, and garnishes include fresh-as-can-be green onions with a sting, sweet corn kernels and perfectly soft-boiled eggs. Origami also sells a smattering of fried appetizers, Japanese curries, rice bowls and sweet drinks, and it's cute as a button inside thanks to an eye-catching origami light fixture and walls plastered with anime stickers.

Best Dim Sum

Great Wall

Great Wall

Make sure to skip breakfast before showing up to Great Wall for dim sum. The west Valley restaurant has an extensive menu that often tempts us to over-ordering — and overeating. The dim sum comes in three price tiers: small, medium and large/special, and there are treasures to be found at every level. We love the shrimp shumai (the biggest we've ever seen), the spareribs with black bean and the crispy roast duck. There are dishes for adventurous eaters (think chicken feet and tripe with ginger and scallion) and for those who like tried-and-true Chinese dishes, such as salt and pepper chicken wings and barbecue pork buns. It all passes by your table in the large dining area. Bring a group to try more dishes, but be advised that although dim sum is served every day, some items are only available on the weekends.

Best Dumplings

Happy Bao's

Happy Baos

The dining options inside Mekong Plaza frequently change. But Happy Bao's stands strong, continuing to serve the Valley's best dumplings year after year. These handmade, slightly irregularly shaped parcels are as delicious as they are unique. The chefs at this small restaurant share recipes from northern China and make excellent noodle and rice dishes along with fluffy buns and soup-filled xiao long bao. But the signature dumplings, stuffed with pork, chives, eggs and shrimp, are our go-to. They have a slightly thicker skin than many varieties, giving them a super-satisfying chew. They also come in pork and chicken flavors or in a combo of 20 for the perfect dumpling feast.

Best British Bakery

The Great Gadsby

Millionaire's shortbread, sticky toffee pudding and custard trifles, oh my! Any British expat will feel their heart flutter at the mention of such delights. And these hard-to-find treats can all be bought at The Great Gadsby, a small but mighty bakery in Gilbert. Stop in for a savory, flaky, buttery sausage roll, and you'll inevitably leave with a box full of goodies to enjoy later. This bakery has been serving a blend of British baked goods with a little French patisserie influence and a dash of American cooking since it opened in 2017. Popular items do sell out, so we recommend stopping in early, or placing an online order if you've got something really specific in mind. Otherwise, drop by and see what treats you might find in the case.

