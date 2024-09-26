Best Classic Diner

We're pretty sure that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" was a marketing slogan intended to sell more cereal, but we can't deny that a solid morning repast always puts us on track for a great day. Which is why we're frequent customers at Joe's Diner, a no-frills joint in the Melrose District. Open since 2010, Joe's serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week. The lunch menu has a solid lineup mostly composed of salads, sandwiches and burgers, but the breakfast fare is usually what we opt for. Biscuits with sausage gravy are substantial without being too heavy, and the green chili pork bowl with scrambled eggs and seasoned potatoes is a great option with Southwestern flair. Our arrival at the diner's bright yellow building always means a great meal is about to begin.