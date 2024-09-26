Best Coffee Roasters

With locations in Chandler and also Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert, Peixoto Coffee Roasters keeps the East Valley buzzing. The Peixoto family have been farming coffee beans in Brazil for more than 100 years. Their family coffees are the highest quality and burst with a variety of flavor profiles including fruity, nutty, chocolate and honey. The stores also sell a limited amount of "extended family" coffee beans which hail from nations such as Ethiopia, Peru and Colombia. The atmosphere at the coffee shop is bright and airy, with lots of open spaces for working, networking or just relaxing. But the best part is bathing in the smells of freshly brewed fair trade coffee.