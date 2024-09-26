 Best Coffee Roasters 2024 | Peixoto Coffee Roasters | Food & Drink | Phoenix
Best Coffee Roasters

Peixoto Coffee Roasters

With locations in Chandler and also Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert, Peixoto Coffee Roasters keeps the East Valley buzzing. The Peixoto family have been farming coffee beans in Brazil for more than 100 years. Their family coffees are the highest quality and burst with a variety of flavor profiles including fruity, nutty, chocolate and honey. The stores also sell a limited amount of "extended family" coffee beans which hail from nations such as Ethiopia, Peru and Colombia. The atmosphere at the coffee shop is bright and airy, with lots of open spaces for working, networking or just relaxing. But the best part is bathing in the smells of freshly brewed fair trade coffee.

Best Matcha

Driftwood Coffee Co.

Nestled into a corner in downtown Peoria, this coffee shop's drinks are as pretty as its view. The ambiance is cozy year-round, but the matcha is a bright spot, and we're not talking about its bold green hue. To begin with, baristas use organic Japanese ground unsweetened matcha, but the rest of the order is up to you. Get it big or small, hot or iced then add espresso or flavor it with options such as vanilla or caramel. We like it best with honey and lavender to add a soft botanical flavor that's just perfect. For a unique treat, try the Coronado Forest, a matcha latte with house blueberry blue agave puree and your choice of milk.

Best Brewery

Wren House Brewing Co.

Lauren Cusimano

Although Wren House Brewing Co. only celebrated its ninth anniversary this year, the Phoenix brewery is the torchbearer of outstanding craft beer in Arizona. It carries that status in part because the brew team continues to experiment, introducing drinkers to different styles, hops and flavors along the way. While Spellbinder continues to be one of our favorite hazy IPAs, with the accolades to match, we also appreciate the brewery's moxy in crafting lesser-known styles, such as a rich, smoky rauchbier. And, we have to hand it to Wren House for always knowing how to create anticipation with annual rollouts of Las Frescas, its fun fruited sours, and big IPAs with its dog and cat mascots Wally and Gravy. While you can find Wren House beers at bars and liquor stores around the Valley, it's hard to beat the comfort of its home base, a bungalow on 24th Street. And, if you're seeking a bit of European flare and fare, head south to Wren Südhalle, its Old World-inspired beer hall in Ahwatukee.

Best New Brewery

Catalyst Crafted Ales

Sara Crocker

Catalyst Crafted Ales may be new to the Valley, but its brewer's fingerprints are all over the state. Will Walthereson worked at craft havens including Wren House Brewing Co. and The Shop Beer Co. before opening up his own spot, Ad Astra, in Prescott. Luckily for local drinkers, he's brought his talents back to the Valley, opening Catalyst Crafted Ales in Tempe. The sleek taproom is comfortable and shares space with S.A.L.T. (short for Sea and Land Tacos). There's also an expansive, dog-friendly patio out front. Walthereson makes beers that are big, bold and sometimes a bit irreverent. Catalyst Crafted Ales boasts a massive tap list that includes playful fruited sours, outstanding IPAs, such as the New England-style hazy Expects in Checks, and imperial brews of all stripes, including of the higher-ABV seltzers that drink like a cocktail. You'll also find well-made pilsners among the selections. No matter what your preference, Catalyst has something for every type of craft beer drinker.

Best Bike-Friendly Brewery

O.H.S.O. on Central

Casual and friendly, O.H.S.O. on Central is a refuge for bicyclists. You can bike along the canal before you park and take a break to grab a beer and have some pub fare. Choices include burgers, sandwiches and typical bar food. Bicyclists don't have to worry about where to park their bike, since there are several racks to house your wheels. The inside of the restaurant also is a homage to bike riders, with fun bike decor accessorizing the walls. The point is you don't have to stop your bike ride to refuel — you can grab a bite to eat, enjoy the patio and then go for another ride along the canal. O.H.S.O.'s laid-back, community-focused vibe, combined with its playful nod to cycling culture, makes it a welcoming haven for active locals and visitors alike.

Best Food at a Brewery

Peoria Artisan Brewery

This West Valley brewpub takes its food as seriously as it does its craft beer. Peoria Artisan Brewery has served its beers since 2013 and has partnered with executive chef Michael Mahalick on scratch-made gastropub fare since 2015. The menu includes staple bar bites that are all made in-house with care, including crisp dry-rubbed chicken wings, fat pretzels with cheddar fondue and Kennebec fries dusted in the brewpub's spice blend. Get a side of them alongside one of Peoria Artisan's thick Arizona Angus beef burgers. The namesake PAB is a must-try, featuring bacon jam, muenster cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion. Like any great bar, the brewery offers a bustling happy hour and weekly specials, including its Burger Wednesdays that can help save a buck or two. But, if you're looking to splurge, you can see what Mahalick and his crew have up their sleeves in the brewery's new speakeasy. Tucked behind the brewpub's kitchen, the chef's table-style kitchen and bar is serving elevated eats and cocktails worthy of a special night out.

Best Place to Pour Your Own Beer

Tap That Downtown

At Tap That Downtown, the slogan is "for the love of beer." And that sentiment is embodied at this unique concept where customers are invited to pour their own pint. The bar features 35 different taps, which pour a rotating selection of craft beer and wine. Not sure what to try or don't want to commit to a full pint? Tap That is perfect for those who want to taste their way through the menu. Pour yourself a little taste and move on to the next. Make sure to check out the food menu, as this bar offers much more than beer. Share a plate of wings or poutine or dig into a hearty burger or bowl of pasta. Pick a seat inside or on the mural-decorated patio at this fun and customizable experience.

Best Arizona Wine Selection

FnB

Debby Wolvos

When FnB opened in 2009, many applauded chef/owner Charleen Badman and co-owner/sommelier Pavle Milic for their devotion to local, seasonal fare but questioned their sanity regarding the decision to feature predominantly Arizona wines. Their insistence on championing the industry helped it grow and thrive, providing even better-quality bottles for their list. While the restaurant's cellar today features a broad and impressive international selection — it garnered James Beard Award nominations for outstanding wine program in 2017 and 2020 — it's still the best place in town to explore homegrown vino thanks to stellar sourcing and affordable pricing. Most of its Arizona bottles fall in the $30 to $60 range and include dozens of selections from bubbles to malvasia bianca, carignan to tannat, and numerous inventive blends using what grows best in the high desert. The list also includes a handful of selections from Milic's esteemed label, Los Milics Vineyards, launched in 2014.

Best Wine on Tap

GenuWine Arizona

There are lots of logical and scientific arguments for wine on tap. Like, the machine keeps the contents in an opened bottle fresher by opening, dispensing and closing with minimal air between pours. The regulated precise pour enables a tasting smorgasbord that you'll still remember the next morning is another perk. But really, the mere act of pushing a button and having an automated servant fill your glass with the wine of your wish is just plain fun. GenuWine Arizona founders Emily Rieve and Lindsey Schoenemann are former school teachers, so they're experts in making a task easy and entertaining. Here, 24 wines are encased in a sleek self-serve contraption with screens above each bottle showing the wine, winery and price per pour of three options: 1, 3 or 5 ounces, which is a full glass. Just head to the bar and open a tab to get your chip card that you insert into said contraption before making your selection. After the pour is done, take your glass and find a comfy spot to sit and sip. Added bonus: Several of the wines are Arizona-born and made.

Best Place to Take a Wine Geek

Hidden Track Bottle Shop & Wine Bar

The recent proliferation of wine bars around Phoenix has been a boon for oenophiles. Hidden Track has been a champion of natural wines since Craig Dziadowicz and Danielle Middlebrook debuted their original bottle shop in 2015. At its current uptown location in The Strip on 12th Street, Hidden Track's shop boasts unique wines that are often only distributed to them. Dziadowicz and his knowledgeable team can help you make a selection that will delight any geek. You will also find beers and provisions, such as conservas, pickles and cured meats to make a luxe charcuterie plate to pair with your purchase. But, Hidden Track is much more than a shop. The bar offers a rotating selection of wines by the glass and hosts tastings each Wednesday night. With the addition of Chef Marco Di Santo, Hidden Track's food menu has blossomed with tapas and pizza-like flammekueche, a thin baked tart, to pair with your drink.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

