Best Coffeehouse

Dialog is many things — a cafe, market, art gallery, Taschen bookstore and event space. Co-owner Chad Campbell told Phoenix New Times shortly after it opened in January 2023 that Dialog's purpose is to "dialog with and engage the community." The store's minimalistic aesthetic drips cool, detached and dreamy futuristic vibes. That crisp, clean interior and the store's big glass windows inviting in the wide-open, blue desert sky make the new Roosevelt Row hangout a great spot to chill or let inspiration flow. While the functions taking place at Dialog are frequently changing, its U-shaped coffee and mocktail bar remains the constant spiritual center of the shop. Its beans are sourced through and roasted by Stereoscope Coffee in Los Angeles. Whether you want time to work on a personal project or a space to sip and chat with friends, Dialog has you covered.