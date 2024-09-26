Best Cook-It-Yourself Restaurant

How often does Phoenix get to say that it's on the bleeding edge of a dining trend? You can't swing a side of beef without hitting a Korean barbecue or a hot pot joint these days. But until Mr. Baan's popped up last year, your options for mookata were to travel to San Francisco or Thailand, which is mind-boggling, because mookata — Thailand's answer to both styles of dining in one package — couldn't have been better designed to appeal to Phoenix's meaty, cook-it-yourself sensibilities. At the center of the table, over a live coal fire, sits a perforated aluminum grill surrounded by a moat of bubbling pork broth, ready for piles of marinated meats and vegetables. As you grill garlicky pork belly, lemongrass-scented beef and sweet, peppery chicken thighs over the fire, their juices and seasonings drip down into the soup, which is filled to the brim with fresh vegetables, noodles, chunks of tofu and eggs. Throw in a fun outdoor patio and a stellar tropical cocktail menu, and you've got one of the best ways to spend an evening with a bunch of friends.