Best Date Night Spot

Whether you're going on a first date or looking for a romantic evening with your lifelong love, Progress is always a good idea. This elegant restaurant is made up of three parts: a small dining room, a cozy patio and a wine room. Pick a bottle off the shelf and settle into your table for a night of great conversation and delicious bites. The best way to sample the menu is to order multiple plates and share. The kitchen will expertly course out your meal to keep the evening flowing, along with the wine. If you really want to hand over the reins and let the pros chart the course of your evening, opt for the five-dish "Leave It to the Kitchen" menu for $75 per person.