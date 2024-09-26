Best Dim Sum

Make sure to skip breakfast before showing up to Great Wall for dim sum. The west Valley restaurant has an extensive menu that often tempts us to over-ordering — and overeating. The dim sum comes in three price tiers: small, medium and large/special, and there are treasures to be found at every level. We love the shrimp shumai (the biggest we've ever seen), the spareribs with black bean and the crispy roast duck. There are dishes for adventurous eaters (think chicken feet and tripe with ginger and scallion) and for those who like tried-and-true Chinese dishes, such as salt and pepper chicken wings and barbecue pork buns. It all passes by your table in the large dining area. Bring a group to try more dishes, but be advised that although dim sum is served every day, some items are only available on the weekends.