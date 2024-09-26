Best Dim Sum

Whether you're seeking a fresh-baked flaky pastry on the go or want to sit down and savor it with a cup of coffee, JL Patisserie should be your go-to spot. It offers several varieties and even a few to take home and cook yourself. A croissant with smoked ham and Swiss cheese is the perfect way to ease into a Saturday morning. Or, finish off brunch or one of its weekend specials with the sweetness of a chocolate coconut pecan scone. Scottsdale is the flagship location, opening nearly a year before the central Phoenix spot took over the space of an ice cream shop in December 2019. The display case is filled with what seems like endless options — savory or sweet. And what French cafe is complete without an offering of macarons? JL Patisserie offers 13, from Earl Grey and rose lychee to more standard fare like strawberry, lemon and vanilla. Do yourself a favor and spend a morning exploring what this cafe has to offer.