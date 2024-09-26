Best East African Restaurant

These days, our favorite Ethiopian joint in Phoenix is one of its least heralded. On a stretch of McDowell better known for commuting than cuisine, this laid-back joint with a welcoming staff serves bold and distinctive classics on excellent injera — almost chocolate-colored, made with pure teff and boasting a sharp, fermented tang. Doro wot dresses chicken and eggs with a sultry chile-heavy buzz, alecha siga wot brings sweet ginger and turmeric to flavorful chunks of beef, and the shiro wot turns chickpeas into a buttery, smooth paste that's scented with onions and berbere. If you like your beef seared, the shekela tebes is served sizzling hot with peppers, onions and fresh rosemary; if you like it raw, the Kare special kitfo is lush and rich with a mix of cheese and collard greens. And whatever you try, there's no better way to end the meal than with the traditional Ethiopian coffee service.