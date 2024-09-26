Best Farmers' Market

The Asian megamarket boom is both delicious and exciting, but sometimes there's no substitute for a well-stocked neighborhood market. Forget its diminutive footprint. There's no better place in town to stock up on everything you need for Japanese cooking. New Tokyo is free of fluff and a boon to the indecisive, loaded with a thoughtful selection of ingredients that feature one or two quality options rather than a mountain of junk. Shelves of pantry staples are joined by fridge and freezer cases filled with fresh ingredients, from miso to mackerel to myoga. The sweets and snacks aisle is no slouch, brimming with deeper cuts than the same old, same old you'll find everywhere else. And a small selection of kitchenwares is joined by an extensive collection of Japanese DVDs for those looking to catch up on their dramas or learn the language while watching some anime.