Best Farmers' Market

Uptown Farmers Market is an experience that you won't soon forget. Over 100 vendors showcase coffees, fresh produce, pancakes, desserts, burritos and waffles. There are options for those who want gluten-free or vegetarian options, as well as foods from around the world. Supporting local is key at this farmers' market, and in addition to food items, Valley makers sell soap scrubs, wooden cutting boards, jewelry and much more. There are bounce houses for the kids, and of course, you can bring your well-behaved dog. Take a leisurely stroll and make it your personal goal to sample something from every single vendor. The market is usually open on Saturdays and Wednesdays, and if you go once, you'll put it on your to-do list for future visits.