Best Flagstaff Import

Flagstaff eatery The Toasted Owl Cafe flew down to Phoenix to open its first Valley location last fall. Located on Camelback Road in The Newton shopping center, this cozy brunch spot is filled with owl decor everywhere you look, from antiques to artwork, and it's all for sale. The restaurant is known for its giant and delicious cinnamon rolls, which make an excellent appetizer to share over coffee. Next, dig into a hearty burrito or steaming hot omelet. One of the best parts? The Toasted Owl has a second version of its large menu that's entirely vegan, meaning there's something for everyone in your group at this Flagstaff staple in Phoenix.