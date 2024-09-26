Best Food at a Brewery

This West Valley brewpub takes its food as seriously as it does its craft beer. Peoria Artisan Brewery has served its beers since 2013 and has partnered with executive chef Michael Mahalick on scratch-made gastropub fare since 2015. The menu includes staple bar bites that are all made in-house with care, including crisp dry-rubbed chicken wings, fat pretzels with cheddar fondue and Kennebec fries dusted in the brewpub's spice blend. Get a side of them alongside one of Peoria Artisan's thick Arizona Angus beef burgers. The namesake PAB is a must-try, featuring bacon jam, muenster cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion. Like any great bar, the brewery offers a bustling happy hour and weekly specials, including its Burger Wednesdays that can help save a buck or two. But, if you're looking to splurge, you can see what Mahalick and his crew have up their sleeves in the brewery's new speakeasy. Tucked behind the brewpub's kitchen, the chef's table-style kitchen and bar is serving elevated eats and cocktails worthy of a special night out.