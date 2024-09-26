Best French Restaurant

Sottise effortlessly showcases French brasserie cuisine and culture from its white-washed bungalow-turned-restaurant in downtown's Roosevelt Row. Helmed by restaurateurs Esther Noh and TJ Culp, Sottise's menu vacillates between luxury and comfort. Seafood towers brimming with oysters and caviar can be ordered alongside deviled eggs and boquerones. There are French classics, including escargot and croque madame, as well as playful riffs using traditional ingredients. Take Sottise's duck dish, which is infused with nuance thanks to five-spice, Calvados-infused honey, rich hazelnuts and a fresh pop from grapes. It's a stunning dish that you'll find yourselves passing around the table to share with your dining companions. The bar shines bright at Sottise as well, with a deep list of French wines and a regularly rotating selection of whimsical craft cocktails.