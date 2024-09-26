Best Haunted Restaurant

We love a good ghost story almost as much as we love a good meal. The Old Spaghetti Factory on Central Avenue has plenty of both. Stories abound that the building, which was originally constructed as two private residences, was the site of two separate murders and that restaurant staff have reported cold spots, strange sounds, flickering lights, furniture moving and floating apparitions. We've never experienced anything spooky at The Old Spaghetti Factory, just good, solid Italian-American fare. The restaurant is famous for its spaghetti with mizithra cheese and browned butter, but we're also big fans of the crab and ricotta ravioli. If you can snag a table inside the restaurant's trolley car, do it — just keep your eyes peeled for ghosts.