Best Hot Dogs

What separates Ted's Hot Dogs from other hot dog joints? Fire. Once you navigate the always long line and place your order, the crew slaps your chosen sausages on a live charcoal grill, poking and tearing them just enough to let the smoke penetrate the casings and develop some crispy charred edges. But there's more to it than that. The lone Arizona outpost of this western New York mini-chain slings the Sahlen's sausages of its home turf — perhaps a touch timid for those who prefer an aggressively seasoned dog, but still an excellent-quality sausage — and dresses to order from an extensive list of toppings. The all-beef is the top dog, but don't snooze on the tasty Italian sausages and the excellent uncured white hot from Schreiner's (a local boy!), pale and plump and dynamite with a little mustard and onions.