Best Hotel Restaurant

Hotel restaurants don't always inspire confidence in diners. The high-volume eateries can sometimes feel like rubber-chicken room service delivered tableside. Not so at Chilte, which has helmed the brick-and-mortar restaurant inside Grand Avenue's Egyptian Motor Hotel since February 2023. Since owners Lawrence "L.T." Smith and Aseret Arroyo threw the doors open, the restaurant has received best new restaurant nods from Esquire and Bon Appetit, and was among New Times' favorite new spots in 2023. Chilte's yucca frites and Black Pink — a chocolate aguachile with shrimp — are perfect bites to kick off the night. Their quesabirria tacos continue to be among our favorites of the style, but don't count out their Mole de la Casa or rotating MSG — chef's choice of meat, sauce and garnish. And, because it's a hotel, Chilte has a taut menu of to-go items, ideal for guests or those hanging out at the Egyptian's outdoor bar and venue.