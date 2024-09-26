Seamus McCaffrey's is a downtown institution. Since 1991, the Irish pub at the heart of the city has welcomed an eclectic crowd of patrons with a casual, irreverent atmosphere. There's something upfront and nonchalant about the pub, making it easy for anyone to be themself and hang out at Seamus without any pretense. With plenty of beers on draft and no shortage of Irish whiskeys behind the bar, Seamus has a longtime reputation as an essential watering hole for downtown-based service industry workers. It's also known for its crowd-drawing St. Patrick's Day celebration, when it shuts down a portion of Monroe Street for partygoers to revel in the street. This place is the real deal, and its longevity, great vibe and central location make it Phoenix's best Irish pub.