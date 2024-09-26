Best Italian Deli

New York City's favorite sandwich has a cult following among its devoted followers. Nowhere can you find a better example of a chopped cheese apostle spreading the good gospel of the sandwich than Travis Angelini, who runs food truck Meat the Cheese. Since March 2021, Angelini has been slinging the sandwiches, which originated in Spanish Harlem and consist of ground beef sauteed with onions and cheese and placed on a hero roll with a hefty servings of fixings. And these hoagies are seriously tasty. Most of the time, the truck is outside Yilo Arcadia at 44th Street and Thomas Road. But since it's mobile, the only way to know for sure where to grab yourself one of these delectable sandwiches is to check the truck's Instagram page. While several other spots around town serve chopped cheese, Angelini's focus and the simplicity of his truck's mission have elevated the sandwich to a higher realm.