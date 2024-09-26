Best Italian Deli

It's more Italian-American than Italian if we're splitting hairs, but anybody who grew up with Italian subs, cannoli and a big pot of gravy on Sundays is going to feel right at home in this place. Romanelli's strength lies in its ability to offer a wide selection of groceries that range from the fancy-pants imported delicacies to the cheap everyday staples, with plenty of options in between. Meanwhile, the deli slings some formidable subs, from piles of cold cuts with cool vegetables and a tart vinaigrette on crisp bread to hot sausage and beef sandwiches dunked in marinara or jus with your choice of peppers. And when you're ready for some sweets, the bakery case offers a bevy of favorites, including cannoli that aren't too sweet, perfect almond-scented pignolate and surprisingly good sfogliatelle.