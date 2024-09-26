Best Japanese Restaurant

It feels a little unfair, highlighting this as a halal restaurant. After all, the Hyderabadi family that runs City of Spice serves up dosa, paneer and vegetables that stand tall with the best of them. But halal Indian restaurants are a little trickier to come by, and City of Spice handles meat like no other. Looking for lamb? Try the fiery, vinegar-infused lamb vindaloo or the green chile lamb, an explosive concoction loaded with fresh herbs and garlic. Goat? Try the goat kadai, slow-cooked in a fragrant stew of ginger and tomatoes, or the Hyderabadi biryani, tender chunks of meat buried in a mound of steaming, flavorful rice with fresh lemon and raita. Chicken? Try sizzling seekh kababs in a hot iron skillet over sweet onions, or City of Spice's outstanding butter chicken, a wildly spiced and intense version the likes of which you've probably never tried. Whatever manner of critter strikes your fancy, this is a kitchen that knows what to do with it.