Best Jewish Deli

There are some delicious new happenings around town with pastrami, bagels and other traditional trappings of Jewish delis, but if you're looking for the total package, Goldman's Deli remains our pick. This is a Chicago-style Jewish deli, not New York-style, which means you can get a Chicago dog to go with your gefilte fish (anybody ever try dragging the latter through the garden?), and during spring training, there's a good chance you'll run into White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf smoking a cigar with a crowd of baseball scouts on the sidewalk outside. But the classics are all here and all well-represented, from a crisp and greasy pastrami Reuben to an icy clear bowl of cold beet borscht to an absolutely stellar chopped liver plate that's so smooth and sweet it's the perfect gateway dish for the hepato-curious.