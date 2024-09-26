Best Liquor Store

A visit to the liquor store is often called a run because the implication is that it's a quick trip. When Trevor's opened its first outpost on McDowell Road, the expansive and luxe liquor shop proved that a visit doesn't always need to be rushed. In addition to boasting impressive selections of whiskies, craft beer, wine and cigars, these stores also come with bars, food and plenty of room inside and out to sit, sip and savor. Each location has something unique and fun to offer, too, from golf simulators to pinball machines. This combo of play and shopping works so well that Trevor's continues to expand, with three locations and counting. Coming up next is a spot in PV, the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall. We'll be there, not just to make a run but also to relax and linger.