Best Matcha

Nestled into a corner in downtown Peoria, this coffee shop's drinks are as pretty as its view. The ambiance is cozy year-round, but the matcha is a bright spot, and we're not talking about its bold green hue. To begin with, baristas use organic Japanese ground unsweetened matcha, but the rest of the order is up to you. Get it big or small, hot or iced then add espresso or flavor it with options such as vanilla or caramel. We like it best with honey and lavender to add a soft botanical flavor that's just perfect. For a unique treat, try the Coronado Forest, a matcha latte with house blueberry blue agave puree and your choice of milk.