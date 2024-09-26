Best Neighborhood Indian Spot

The Dhaba is cozy, comfortable and welcoming. On top of that, the food is delicious, which all together makes this Tempe staple the perfect neighborhood spot. The large menu focuses on Punjabi recipes and includes a number of options for kebabs and skewers cooked in a tandoor-style oven. There are plenty of vegetarian dishes, along with meat options, and each dish on the menu has a recommended wine pairing. Don't know what to pick? Try one of the three thalis, which offer a taste of multiple dishes at once and come with a mug of hot masala chai and a dessert. Take a seat, sip your tea and take in the sights, sounds and enticing aromas of this neighborhood restaurant.