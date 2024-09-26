Best Pastry Chef

Valentine pastry chef Crystal Kass has been on a heater. On the heels of a James Beard Award nomination in 2023, Eater named her one of five "Pastry Chefs Defining Restaurants Right Now." Valentine regularly ends up on lists locally and nationally for its work, often citing baked goods and desserts coming from Kass and her team. And in 2024, the pastry chef racked up a second nomination from the James Beard Foundation, widely recognized as the top honor in food. It's for good reason. Kass' inventive, craveable pastries and sweet endings to a meal pay homage to Southwestern ingredients, just as the rest of the restaurant and bar do. That may mean a beautifully laminated white Sonoaran wheat pastry stuffed with the fixings for a Sonoran hot dog. Or, to kick off dinner, a pretzel that is baked then fried for a rich, crisp exterior that can be slathered with guinea hen butter and local honeycomb. No matter what you order at Valentine, don't skip dessert. Kass rotates those items regularly, often working spicy and savory elements into these uniquely Arizona treats.