Best Place to Find a Pop-Up

Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop owner Chris Lingua says he set out to create a space "welcoming in people that do things that make people feel good and sharing them with the community." While, as far as Esquire is concerned, that can mean "natty-wine-fueled dance parties" inside the historic Helen Anderson House, it also is a place that's hosting some of the most interesting dining in the city. Among Sauvage's current rotation of chef-driven pop-ups is Cesar Velasco's wood-fired Otra Pizzeria; sister-owned deli and bakery Sorelle; and Nordborg, helmed by former Bacanora and Huarachis Taqueria chef Derek Christensen. And, you can also see Sauvage in the light of day when Harlem Coffee Co. sets up for morning beverage service. Stay tuned to the wine bar's social media for the latest pop-ups, which can also include one-off events featuring local chefs who have their own restaurants but are changing up venues, and sometimes cuisine.