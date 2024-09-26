Best Place to Pour Your Own Beer

At Tap That Downtown, the slogan is "for the love of beer." And that sentiment is embodied at this unique concept where customers are invited to pour their own pint. The bar features 35 different taps, which pour a rotating selection of craft beer and wine. Not sure what to try or don't want to commit to a full pint? Tap That is perfect for those who want to taste their way through the menu. Pour yourself a little taste and move on to the next. Make sure to check out the food menu, as this bar offers much more than beer. Share a plate of wings or poutine or dig into a hearty burger or bowl of pasta. Pick a seat inside or on the mural-decorated patio at this fun and customizable experience.