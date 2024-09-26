Best Place to Take a Wine Geek

The recent proliferation of wine bars around Phoenix has been a boon for oenophiles. Hidden Track has been a champion of natural wines since Craig Dziadowicz and Danielle Middlebrook debuted their original bottle shop in 2015. At its current uptown location in The Strip on 12th Street, Hidden Track's shop boasts unique wines that are often only distributed to them. Dziadowicz and his knowledgeable team can help you make a selection that will delight any geek. You will also find beers and provisions, such as conservas, pickles and cured meats to make a luxe charcuterie plate to pair with your purchase. But, Hidden Track is much more than a shop. The bar offers a rotating selection of wines by the glass and hosts tastings each Wednesday night. With the addition of Chef Marco Di Santo, Hidden Track's food menu has blossomed with tapas and pizza-like flammekueche, a thin baked tart, to pair with your drink.