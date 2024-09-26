Ahwatukee isn't generally known as a culinary destination, but people come from far and wide for Origami Ramen. Owner/chef Yusuke Kuroda, an Osaka native and Nobu alum, opened an affordable, family-friendly, casual joint in summer 2020, and we've deemed it the best ramen in Best of Phoenix for four years running. The classic creamy chicken and pork broth is insanely rich and fragrant, while the black soy with black garlic oil imparts otherworldly earthy umami. More than a dozen bowls come with curly noodles with a slight chew or silky, slender noodles; you can't go wrong. Protein choices are tender, fall-apart white meat chicken, pork belly cha-shu or tofu, and garnishes include fresh-as-can-be green onions with a sting, sweet corn kernels and perfectly soft-boiled eggs. Origami also sells a smattering of fried appetizers, Japanese curries, rice bowls and sweet drinks, and it's cute as a button inside thanks to an eye-catching origami light fixture and walls plastered with anime stickers.