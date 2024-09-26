Best Restaurant

It's hard to believe it's been nearly four years since Donald Hawk, Blaise Faber and Crystal Kass shacked up in Melrose with a midcentury modern furniture store, but this crew just keeps getting better and better. Kass, you might have heard, is now a James Beard nominee two years running, turning heads at the national level with stellar Southwest-infused pastries and wildly delicious desserts. Faber's beverage program — both at the coffee counter and Bar 1912 out back — is creative but thoughtful, knowing when to push the boundaries and when a subtle touch is best. And Hawk's inventive cooking continues to mature to the point where an old favorite coming off the menu is cause to celebrate, because you know you're going to love whatever comes next just as much, if not more. Valentine is a modern Arizona institution, firing on all cylinders for three meals a day, and one of the strongest arguments that the Phoenix dining scene has something to say.