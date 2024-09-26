Best Restaurant Patio

In a city like Phoenix, patio season is brief, a delightful sliver of time between months of oppressive heat and those couple of weeks in winter when it's actually too cold to sit outside. Therefore, we want our outdoor dining time — while it lasts — to be on a patio that's worth the wait. For almost 20 years, Cibo has boasted one of the best patios in town. The Italian eatery set in a 1913 bungalow in downtown Phoenix has a courtyard filled with trees, string lights and cozy tables. It's the perfect backdrop for one of Cibo's artisanal pizzas (we're partial to the Da Vinci, which is topped with burrata, basil and pecorino Romano cheese) or perhaps a warm bowl of gnocchi in a fontina cream sauce. And of course, we never leave without ending our meal with the Nutella crepe. At Cibo, the food and the patio atmosphere team up, making every visit a feast for the senses.