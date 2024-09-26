Best Restaurant Views

Consider it providence that some of the city's most stunning views can be found at a restaurant that happens to craft some of Phoenix's most vibrant and striking fine dining fare. That isn't a given. We won't name names, but expensive restaurants with a view often take their customers for granted, knowing the food merely has to be good enough not to drive starry-eyed couples away. Not so at Christopher's, where local legend and heavily decorated veteran of fine French cuisine Christopher Gross maintains this sleek, razor-sharp modern addition to the elegant, classical Wrigley Mansion. The food is stunning, both visually and on the palate. The staff glides around with tick-tock precision, exuding an atypical (for Phoenix) brand of smooth, professional warmth. And that view — a floor-to-ceiling glass wall is all that stands between you and the Valley, shimmering below in the balmy heat of a desert evening.