Best Salads

Restaurant salads are often predictable at best to sad, droopy or just plain weird at worst. Suffering through slimy lettuce, rubbery cherry tomatoes, wedge salads drowning in dressing or cardboardy kale Caesars adds insult to injury when you're trying to eat right. But family-owned East Valley mini-chain Perfect Pear Bistro will make you eager to devour greens and superfoods. It features 10 entree salads with interesting ingredient combinations, delicious housemade dressings and a wide choice of add-on proteins including chicken, shrimp, salmon and mock chik'n or falafel for vegans. The Perfect Pear Classic is a lovely and surprising balance of sweet, savory, herbal and tart thanks to pears (of course), dried cranberries, gorgonzola, mint, red onions and toasted hazelnuts topped with cider vinaigrette. The Baja lime will satisfy your Southwestern cravings, while Strawberry Fields adds naughty bacon to the fruity mix (though you can ask to leave it off). Many items sport other, guiltless protein sources such as quinoa, sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds. There are also quinoa bowls, tacos, pasta, sandwiches, soups and a full bar, including wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails, so it's ideal for groups of disparate diners and drinkers.