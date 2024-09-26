Best Secret Patio

Hemmed in by multiple restaurants and bars, the courtyard at The Churchill is often a busy place to be. During popular hours, tables and chairs become a hot commodity, and even standing room can be hard to find. But there's an additional area that few seem to know about, and it provides the best seats in the house. After grabbing a beer at The Brill Line and snagging a burger at Stoop Kid, head toward the north end of the building. To the right, you'll find the restrooms, but to the left, there's a staircase leading to a hidden rooftop. One floor up, you can leave the loud crowds down below and enjoy a view looking out over downtown Phoenix. Watch as the nightlife scene picks up for the evening while you enjoy your dinner and drinks in a much more peaceful environment.