 Best Steakhouse 2024 | The Stockyards | Food & Drink | Phoenix
Best Steakhouse

The Stockyards

Jacob Tyler Dunn

Few restaurants in Phoenix capture the vibe of old-school Valley of the Sun better than The Stockyards. Everybody who's anybody in Phoenix history has sat in The Stockyards' historic bar and spun a yarn while waiting for a table at the legendary eatery. With a storied history going back over 70 years, The Stockyards offers an amazing "Arizona cut" 24-ounce bone-in ribeye that will melt in your mouth, but its New York strip and filet mignon are equally fantastic. Daring diners may want to start with the Paloma Ranch Calf Fries (a.k.a. Rocky Mountain oysters, a.k.a. bull's testicles) which have been a treat for decades. If you want to get a taste of what time travel is like, visit The Stockyards and enjoy the best steakhouse in town.

Best Restaurant You Can Ride Your Horse To

T-Bone Steak House

Timur Guseynov

As the city has grown and evolved, vestiges of yesteryear are increasingly hard to find. Not so at T-Bone Steak House in South Phoenix, where there are hitching posts out back in case you show up on four hooves instead of four wheels. The building, which was built out of river rock and adobe in the 1920s, has housed a restaurant since the 1940s. (It's been T-Bone Steak House since 1972). T-Bone serves simple steakhouse fare excellently done — think a juicy, perfectly rare New York Strip, tender barbecue chicken and house-made apple pie smothered in cinnamon ice cream, whipped cream and caramel sauce. The prices are decidedly modern (read: not cheap), but you get what you pay for, and at T-Bone Steak House, you get delicious food and excellent service in a charming rustic setting. And here's a tip: Arrive just before sunset and sit near a window or on the patio to watch the sun set over the Valley and enjoy the lights of the city.

Best Haunted Restaurant

The Old Spaghetti Factory

We love a good ghost story almost as much as we love a good meal. The Old Spaghetti Factory on Central Avenue has plenty of both. Stories abound that the building, which was originally constructed as two private residences, was the site of two separate murders and that restaurant staff have reported cold spots, strange sounds, flickering lights, furniture moving and floating apparitions. We've never experienced anything spooky at The Old Spaghetti Factory, just good, solid Italian-American fare. The restaurant is famous for its spaghetti with mizithra cheese and browned butter, but we're also big fans of the crab and ricotta ravioli. If you can snag a table inside the restaurant's trolley car, do it — just keep your eyes peeled for ghosts.

Best Classic Diner

Joe's Diner

Lauren Cusimano

We're pretty sure that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" was a marketing slogan intended to sell more cereal, but we can't deny that a solid morning repast always puts us on track for a great day. Which is why we're frequent customers at Joe's Diner, a no-frills joint in the Melrose District. Open since 2010, Joe's serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week. The lunch menu has a solid lineup mostly composed of salads, sandwiches and burgers, but the breakfast fare is usually what we opt for. Biscuits with sausage gravy are substantial without being too heavy, and the green chili pork bowl with scrambled eggs and seasoned potatoes is a great option with Southwestern flair. Our arrival at the diner's bright yellow building always means a great meal is about to begin.

Best Trendy Diner

Sidewinder

How many seats do you need to run a restaurant? Not very many, according to Sidewinder. This tiny diner has just eight. But outside, a sprawling patio has plenty of picnic tables at which customers can sit and chill. Sidewinder is the newest project from restaurant pros TJ Culp and Esther Noh and is the latest concept to occupy the vintage Valentine diner on Roosevelt Street, home of the original Welcome Diner. Sidewinder offers some of the same charms of the neighborhood favorite, with cheap beer, craft cocktails and indulgent eats. Prepare to get messy with Sidewinder's Sloppy Joe, loaded fries or one of the menu's sandwiches doused in barbecue sauce and mayo. Need a bite to eat after partying around the arts district? Sidewinder has you covered.

Best Southern Food

CC's on Central

Dominic Armato

"Southern" is an awfully big tent, and mother and son duo Sharon and Devan Cunningham don't feel compelled to restrict themselves to any particular subgenre. Is this Creole? Soul? Cajun? Southern? Short answer: The Cunninghams serve food that traces its familial roots back to all of the above. Most importantly, their food is delicious. Hidden in a midtown Phoenix office complex, CC's slings a breakfast and lunch menu on weekdays that features dishes such as creamy cheddar grits smothered with sausage-studded collard greens and a tangy potlikker; an atypically soupy shrimp étouffée built on a strong shellfish stock; and some of Devan's wilder breakfast concoctions, such as a Hong Kong-inspired French toast, fried to a deep golden brown and saturated with a praline condensed milk. Devan also is a mad wing scientist, coating them with killer dry rubs, such as dill pickle and his signature "Dankenstein." And the first Sunday of the month is when Sharon takes over with whatever soul food specialty suits her mood, along with a mountain of simple and perfect Southern-style cakes and sweets.

Best New Mexico Cuisine

Richardson's

Even though we're right next door, it's hard to know the true scope of "New Mexico cuisine." (For what it's worth, experts say it's a combination of cooking styles and ingredients from Mexico, Spain and various Indigenous groups.) But what if you thought less about the particulars and more about the delectable end results? Case in point: Richardson's. Opened in 1988, the restaurant — whose ownership group also oversee Rosie's and Rokerij — emphasizes a cozy setting (woven rugs, saltillo tile, etc.), but it's really about how said vibes translate and inform the food. Be it that delectable New Mexican Surf and Turf (with bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp and chorizo enchiladas), the Chimayo Chicken or the Taos Tenderloin, it's ultimately about great food that blurs all concepts and boundaries for endless comfort, warmth and a down-home feel. Richardson's magic is that its appeal is more about connection and joy than any particular region or influence, and you can engage with this menu in a way that transcends all the buzzwords and gimmicks. Richardson's is truly great food, period.

Best Hawaiian Restaurant

Hapa Food Co.

Dominic Armato

Few things get Phoenicians riled up like a good plate lunch does, which is ironic because most of the plate lunches in Phoenix come from lousy Hawaiian barbecue chains. But that probably explains why Hapa Food Co. is a zoo — a tiny little restaurant that always seems to have a line of customers four or five deep, patiently waiting for crisp fried chicken smothered in a sweet garlic sauce and juicy, smoky kalua pig. The poke is exceptional, a welcome throwback to when poke was poke and not a fast food "concept." And the kalbi — saturated with a deep, sweet soy marinade — is seared on the grill to order, tender and succulent and charred around the edges. Recurring specials such as garlicky hoisin pork ribs or a whole pulehu ribeye are always great, but the biggest draw might be the malasadas — rich, eggy doughnuts fried fresh and filled to order with custard, coconut or neon purple ube. However many you think you're going to eat, double it.

Best British Pub

George & Dragon

Benjamin Leatherman

Nearly 30 years is barely a fly in the king's tea for the British Empire. But for this English pub, it's been a lifetime of fun since George & Dragon raised the Union Jack in central Phoenix and called it home in 1995. Of course, you can get a proper pint in their comfortable environs. But it's a British pub, after all, so one pint won't get you through a Premier League football match on the many TVs plastered on the walls. (Fear not, Phoenix sports fans. They also show Suns games and plenty of American football.) When you want something to soak up your favorite brew, there are many British classics to pick from, including fish and chips, bangers and mash and pasties. (Don't worry, pedestrian American bar-goers. They also serve pub burgers and chicken fingers.) When you want to stretch your legs after sitting in the oversized booths or at the high-top tables, there are pool tables on one side of the bar and a covered patio complete with misters out front. George & Dragon may be a British pub, but it's Phoenix, after all.

Best Irish Pub

Seamus McCaffrey's Irish Pub

Jacob Tyler Dunn

Seamus McCaffrey's is a downtown institution. Since 1991, the Irish pub at the heart of the city has welcomed an eclectic crowd of patrons with a casual, irreverent atmosphere. There's something upfront and nonchalant about the pub, making it easy for anyone to be themself and hang out at Seamus without any pretense. With plenty of beers on draft and no shortage of Irish whiskeys behind the bar, Seamus has a longtime reputation as an essential watering hole for downtown-based service industry workers. It's also known for its crowd-drawing St. Patrick's Day celebration, when it shuts down a portion of Monroe Street for partygoers to revel in the street. This place is the real deal, and its longevity, great vibe and central location make it Phoenix's best Irish pub.

