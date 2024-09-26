Best Takeout

Quick service is a hallmark of Kabob Grill N' Go's specialty, but that doesn't mean taste is compromised. It's a family-owned restaurant, so you'll likely be greeted by Hasmik Chilingaryan, who makes everything fresh. The combos are large and include basmati rice, grilled vegetables and choice of meat (either chicken, beef or lamb) and dips. Most customers, including us, rave about the chicken and praise the generous portions. You'll likely have leftovers even if you share a plate. For vegetarians, there is eggplant salad, grilled vegetables, warm pita and shirazi salad — chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, parsley, lime juice and olive oil dressing.