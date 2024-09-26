Best Trendy Diner

How many seats do you need to run a restaurant? Not very many, according to Sidewinder. This tiny diner has just eight. But outside, a sprawling patio has plenty of picnic tables at which customers can sit and chill. Sidewinder is the newest project from restaurant pros TJ Culp and Esther Noh and is the latest concept to occupy the vintage Valentine diner on Roosevelt Street, home of the original Welcome Diner. Sidewinder offers some of the same charms of the neighborhood favorite, with cheap beer, craft cocktails and indulgent eats. Prepare to get messy with Sidewinder's Sloppy Joe, loaded fries or one of the menu's sandwiches doused in barbecue sauce and mayo. Need a bite to eat after partying around the arts district? Sidewinder has you covered.