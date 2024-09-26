Best Tucson Import

Phoenix carb lovers rejoiced last year when James Beard Award-winning baker Don Guerra announced that he would be coming to Gilbert once a week to bake and sell bread. His bread is iconic for its use of local grain and its distinctively designed loaves, including one featuring a cactus inset in the outline of Arizona. Guerra's pop-up bakery at Hayden Flour Mills, where he sources those grains, immediately began drawing lines of guests eager to purchase boules, loaves and Sonoran bagels. And, so that you don't make the trek to the East Valley and come up empty-handed, Guerra has a preorder form on his website. In addition to the Gilbert pop-up, which has grown to include lunch service from Sonoran Pasta Co., Guerra's bagels are also available at Chompie's. Orders can be placed through Chompie's website, available for pickup on Saturdays at its Phoenix location. The bagels are a collaboration between Guerra and the New York-style bagel shop, deli and restaurant. Guerra adds his spin by using Sonoran white wheat and omitting oils and sugar.