Best Vegan Restaurant

Uniq Burger

We challenge you to try a little experiment. Hand anyone a burger from this Scottsdale restaurant, and watch as they take a bite. After they're delighted by how delicious the burger is, tell them it's entirely vegan. Cue the shock and awe. The burgers at Uniq taste just like the ones from your favorite drive-thru takeout combined with a hint of smash burger nostalgia. The menu also includes vegan chicken sandwiches and nuggets, salads and delicious loaded fries. Get messy with the Southwest Fully Loaded Fries, which come topped with melted vegan cheese, jalapeños, chipotle aioli and crispy onions. This unique spot feels so indulgent and satisfying, you won't miss the meat one bit.

Best Farmers' Market

Uptown Farmers Market

Uptown Farmers Market is an experience that you won't soon forget. Over 100 vendors showcase coffees, fresh produce, pancakes, desserts, burritos and waffles. There are options for those who want gluten-free or vegetarian options, as well as foods from around the world. Supporting local is key at this farmers' market, and in addition to food items, Valley makers sell soap scrubs, wooden cutting boards, jewelry and much more. There are bounce houses for the kids, and of course, you can bring your well-behaved dog. Take a leisurely stroll and make it your personal goal to sample something from every single vendor. The market is usually open on Saturdays and Wednesdays, and if you go once, you'll put it on your to-do list for future visits.

Best Asian Grocery Store

H Mart

This massive grocery chain has everything you need, and plenty of items you didn't know you needed but will bring home with you anyway. Buy and try Hello Kitty sake, yellow dragon fruit, decorative chopsticks, Korean skincare, shrimp-flavored chips and oh-so-much more. You'll want to pick up fresh kimchi from the ready-to-eat food station in the back corner or check out the fish options at the extensive seafood section. Before or after your shopping trip, stop at the food court which boasts a number of restaurants cooking up fried pork belly, spicy noodle soups, fried chicken, bulgogi risotto and French-inspired desserts, just to name a few choices.

Best Japanese Market

New Tokyo Food Market

The Asian megamarket boom is both delicious and exciting, but sometimes there's no substitute for a well-stocked neighborhood market. Forget its diminutive footprint. There's no better place in town to stock up on everything you need for Japanese cooking. New Tokyo is free of fluff and a boon to the indecisive, loaded with a thoughtful selection of ingredients that feature one or two quality options rather than a mountain of junk. Shelves of pantry staples are joined by fridge and freezer cases filled with fresh ingredients, from miso to mackerel to myoga. The sweets and snacks aisle is no slouch, brimming with deeper cuts than the same old, same old you'll find everywhere else. And a small selection of kitchenwares is joined by an extensive collection of Japanese DVDs for those looking to catch up on their dramas or learn the language while watching some anime.

Best Italian Deli

Romanelli's Italian Deli

It's more Italian-American than Italian if we're splitting hairs, but anybody who grew up with Italian subs, cannoli and a big pot of gravy on Sundays is going to feel right at home in this place. Romanelli's strength lies in its ability to offer a wide selection of groceries that range from the fancy-pants imported delicacies to the cheap everyday staples, with plenty of options in between. Meanwhile, the deli slings some formidable subs, from piles of cold cuts with cool vegetables and a tart vinaigrette on crisp bread to hot sausage and beef sandwiches dunked in marinara or jus with your choice of peppers. And when you're ready for some sweets, the bakery case offers a bevy of favorites, including cannoli that aren't too sweet, perfect almond-scented pignolate and surprisingly good sfogliatelle.

Best Eastern European Market

A to Z Polish Market

The name isn't a boast. There are times when it feels like A to Z literally has everything. Of course, it's impossible to squeeze all of Eastern Europe into a market in Surprise, no matter how well-stocked, but Lord knows they've tried. Though you'll find plenty of products from Ukraine, Lithuania, Czechia, Germany and other countries in the region, Polish food is the specialty here, and they have it in spades. The shelves are lined with endless bottles of pickles and sauerkraut, jams, juices, soups and more. In particular, there's an extensive selection of alcoholic beverages imported from Eastern European countries. The true knee-buckler, however, is the deli case, crammed with dozens of sausages, hams and forcemeats, and a dizzying selection of imported cheese. Even better, if you don't feel like cooking, the hot deli serves up a rotating selection of popular Polish dishes, packed to order and ready to eat at home.

Best Butcher

Arcadia Meat Market

Appearances aren't everything, but three seconds after you set foot in Arcadia Meat Market, you know you've landed someplace special. The display case looks like something you'd see while vacationing in Europe — brimming with stunning cuts of meat artfully trimmed to look as good as they taste. Sourced primarily in-state, the beef from Arizona Grass Raised Beef and pork and lamb from Chiricahua Pasture Raised are exceptional specimens, ranched and butchered with care. A small but smart selection of cured meats joins exceptional house-made sausages to round out the case, and the freezer is filled with all manner of meaty goodies to stock up for the future. Arcadia Meat Market also offers local fresh products such as pasta, eggs and greens, and premium pantry items from both Arizona and abroad. Most importantly, though, this is a place that can boast a great butcher shop's most indispensable asset: a staff that know their stuff and are happy to share their expertise.

Best Fish Shop

Nelson's Meat + Fish

Chris Nelson has carved out a niche as the Valley's premier purveyor of top-notch specialty seafood. His small but stunning case, at both the Phoenix and Scottsdale locations, is always jam-packed with a wild variety of ocean critters, ranging from straightforward favorites such as cod and salmon to all kinds of seasonal specialties rarely seen around these parts. Live sea urchin? Razor clams? Fresh smelt and sardines? Watch the shop's Instagram feed and wait for your favorites to pop up. What's more, Nelson's features a great selection of meats, prepared foods and pantry items, including an array of premium tinned seafood. And kitchen specials such as clam chowder, a killer Wednesday lobster roll, weekly specials like the Thursday crudo and one of the best chilled seafood towers in town make this a great stop even if you prefer to let somebody else do the work.

Best Sandos

Fatboy Sandos

Fatboy Sandos in Mesa has pioneered Japanese-style sandos in the Southwest. These Japanese sandwiches feature thick, slightly sweet and ultrasoft milk bread imported directly from Japan. The shop's bestseller, the Japanese Egg Salad Sando, offers a unique twist with a wasabi-like kick from Dijon, creaminess from amber eggs and the richness of Japanese mayo made with egg yolk. Alongside the egg salad, they serve pork katsu, shrimp ebi katsu and eggplant katsu sandos, all topped with katsu sauce, purple cabbage, Dijon and Japanese mayo. The Fruit & Cream Sando, filled with mandarin pieces, strawberries or kiwi, offers a sweet finish for dessert. Fatboy Sandos brings a slice of Japan to the heart of Mesa's Asian District.

Best Hamburgers

Stoop Kid

Stoop Kid

Inside downtown Phoenix's shipping container food hall is a tiny counter spot serving bagels in the morning and burgers for lunch and dinner. And those burgers are worth the wait. The brisket patties are smashed until perfectly thin and crispy around the edges before they are layered with a variety of toppings and sauces. The Stoop Burger puts a spin on a classic with cheddar, caramelized onions, Dijonnaise and housemade dill pickles. The pickles pack a vinegary punch that cuts through the sharp cheese and rich meat for a flavor-packed bite. The Cheez Wiz takes the concept of a cheeseburger to new heights as it's piled with cheddar, American and Gruyere cheeses. And the Burner rounds things out with a little candied jalapeño heat. The burgers come a la carte, so order some tots or curly fries on the side.

