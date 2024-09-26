Best Vegan Restaurant

We challenge you to try a little experiment. Hand anyone a burger from this Scottsdale restaurant, and watch as they take a bite. After they're delighted by how delicious the burger is, tell them it's entirely vegan. Cue the shock and awe. The burgers at Uniq taste just like the ones from your favorite drive-thru takeout combined with a hint of smash burger nostalgia. The menu also includes vegan chicken sandwiches and nuggets, salads and delicious loaded fries. Get messy with the Southwest Fully Loaded Fries, which come topped with melted vegan cheese, jalapeños, chipotle aioli and crispy onions. This unique spot feels so indulgent and satisfying, you won't miss the meat one bit.