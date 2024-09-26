Best West African Restaurant

How wonderful is it that a mini-boom of West African restaurants has suddenly made this a viable category? There always have been a couple of West African restaurants around the Valley, but for the first time, researching them all requires some significant legwork. After making the rounds, West African Cuisine has emerged as our favorite. Formerly Authentic Liberian Cuisine (now under new ownership), West African Cuisine has carried over most of the Liberian menu but expanded a little further to rope in other regional dishes. Goat pepper soup brings some serious fire, packing intense habanero flavor while keeping the capsaicin just tame enough to make the dish edible. Egusi soup slings some heavy funk, mixing a medley of meats and spinach with smoked fish and shrimp powder for a heady, hearty stew. Palm butter is oily and rich, spicy and garlicky and loaded with peanuts, like a thick curry. And the jollof rice is a standout — beautifully seasoned and served with a fried turkey quarter that features sizzling crisp skin, juicy meat and a perky habanero sauce to accompany.