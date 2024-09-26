Best Wine on Tap

There are lots of logical and scientific arguments for wine on tap. Like, the machine keeps the contents in an opened bottle fresher by opening, dispensing and closing with minimal air between pours. The regulated precise pour enables a tasting smorgasbord that you'll still remember the next morning is another perk. But really, the mere act of pushing a button and having an automated servant fill your glass with the wine of your wish is just plain fun. GenuWine Arizona founders Emily Rieve and Lindsey Schoenemann are former school teachers, so they're experts in making a task easy and entertaining. Here, 24 wines are encased in a sleek self-serve contraption with screens above each bottle showing the wine, winery and price per pour of three options: 1, 3 or 5 ounces, which is a full glass. Just head to the bar and open a tab to get your chip card that you insert into said contraption before making your selection. After the pour is done, take your glass and find a comfy spot to sit and sip. Added bonus: Several of the wines are Arizona-born and made.