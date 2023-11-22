5 Arizona cannabis products to help you celebrate Danksgiving

It’s that time of year again when we gather together, tolerate the people around us and eat copious amounts of food. Yes, you guessed it — Danksgiving!
There is no better way to supplement your holiday than with uplifting gummies that will have you walking on sunshine and pre-rolls that will supercharge any tryptophan-induced post-turkey nap.
However you celebrate this week, we've got you covered with a list of cannabis-packed goodies from across the Grand Canyon State. Just remember to imbibe safely.
Kiva Confections Lost Farm Chili Mango x Ghost Lime Pop Live Resin Gummies
10 pieces at 10 mg THC each
We all have that one aunt — let’s call her Aunt Mildred — who always asks you why you’re still single and suggests you go to the gym more. Well, Kiva Confection’s Chili Mango x Ghost Lime Pop Live Resin Gummies will help you find the humor in her barbed words. They may even cause you to launch into an impromptu version of Beyonce’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” when Mildred insists — again — that there has to be someone out there for you; you just aren’t looking hard enough.
These gummies pack a lot of goodness in a small package. From the sweet and smoky flavor to their uplifting effects, Kiva Confections’ Chili Mango x Ghost Lime Pop gummies are a godsend for dealing with holiday stress.
Available at Harvest HOC of Avondale and Harvest HOC Phoenix.
Pure Star Fruit Gummies
10 pieces at 10 mg THC each
The idea that when we are with family, chosen or otherwise, we are stronger applies to what makes Pure’s Star Fruit Gummies special. The gummies utilize the “entourage effect,” which means that multiple plant compounds are working synergistically to produce a well-balanced high. Although there are some scientists who assert that the entourage effect is just a stoner’s daydream, anecdotal evidence suggests there is something to the theory.
These particular gummies are a potent combo of THC:CBD:CBG, so you can expect both a head and body high. Just tread carefully, because a 5-mg dose goes a long way, even if it takes a little longer than usual to hit.
Available at Giving Tree Dispensary in Phoenix.
Keef Brands’ Bubba Kush Root Beer
Available in 10 mg and 100 mg THC per can
Keef Brands is no stranger to making best-of lists. It's the highest-grossing cannabis beverage company in the U.S. and has expanded its products throughout the country and Canada. But, of all of their beverage options, Bubba Kush Root Beer is still a standout.
Covering the weedy taste and unpalatable texture of extracted cannabis oil can be difficult. Luckily, the earthiness of root beer and the thickness of the added sugary syrup are the perfect disguise. Of course, Keef’s proprietary emulsification process prevents the CO2-extracted cannabis oil from settling at the bottom of the can. The result is a smooth drink with the added bonus of a chilled-out high.
Grab a can at JARS Cannabis locations across the Valley.
Sip Elixirs’ Electric Lemon
100 mg THC per bottle
Hang on to your hats, kids, because Sip Elixirs’ Electric Lemon is about to send you into orbit. This punchy drinkable is pocket-size, making it easy to mix into your favorite beverage. But beware. Electric Lemon is a strong, hybrid-infused product that is best saved for the after-party. Even 10-mg doses likely will keep you awake and buzzing until the lights come on at the Yucca Tap Room. So, if you’re not on kitchen duty on Thursday, Electric Lemon is the perfect pregame before a night out in Phoenix.
Available at Arizona Natural Concepts in Phoenix.
WTF Extracts’ Diamond Infused Pre-roll in Hindu GSC
The holidays are a major bummer for some of us, and sometimes it's easier just to sleep through them. That’s where WTF Extracts’ Diamond Infused Pre-roll in Hindu GSC comes in. Hindu Kush, often referred to as Hindu, is named after the Himalayan mountain range that stretches 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where it originated. But its appeal extends worldwide. A true indica, Hindu Kush is renowned for inducing severe couchlock and deep slumber. Because this particular pre-roll is also infused with THCa diamonds — extremely pure cannabinoids — these are not meant for rookie tokers.
Available for pick-up at Mint Cannabis dispensaries around the Valley.