Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Banks, Corey Feldman, Odesza

Black Pistol Fire Monday, August 15

Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue

Little Feat

Monday, August 15

Celebrity Theatre, 440 North 32nd Street

Banks

Monday, August 15

The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street

Deicide

Tuesday, August 16

Nile Theater, 105 West Main Street, Mesa

Corey Feldman

Wednesday, August 17

Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe

click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Alejandro Rose-Garcia, better known as Shakey Graves. Magen Buse

Shakey Graves

Wednesday, August 17

The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street

click to enlarge Clayton Knight (left) and Harrison Mills of Odesza. Tonje Thilesen

Odesza

Wednesday, August 17

Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd Avenue

Church of the Cosmic Skull

Thursday, August 18

The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road

click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff (center-right) and the members of the Night Sweats. Danny Clinch

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Thursday, August 18

Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 West Washington Street

This week’s best concert offerings in metro Phoenix are nothing if not diverse. Death metal icons Deicide are coming to town, as is ‘80s icon-turned-pop-rocker Corey Feldman, electronic duo Odesza, and alternative pop/R&B singer Banks. Beyond that, local concertgoers can attend gigs by cult-themed prog-rock act Church of the Cosmic Skull, soul/funk ensemble Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, and Americana musician Shakey Graves.There are more notable shows happening from Monday, August 15, to Thursday, August 18, which you can find by checking out the following list. And for even more live music happening around the Valley this week, visitOne may be the loneliest number but two is the number you need for blues in the 21st century. Gone are the heydays of the lone bluesman, pouring gin-soaked sorrow out over catgut strings played by devil-tutored hands; if you want blues now you’re getting it from two guys. Thanks to the influence of Flat Duo Jets and The White Stripes, the bluesy garage-rock duo is a mainstay of modern music. And while many of those early musical twosomes have retired or are on hiatus, a new generation is keeping the blues twin magic going. Leading that charge is Toronto's Black Pistol Fire. The band’s Eric Owen and Kevin McKeown have been jamming, skronkin', and chooglin' together since high school. The pair have concocted a groove-heavy style of rock that mixes together blues rock with classic garage sounds, punk, and a dollop of Southern rock. It’s shake-your-ass-white-boy music played by hairy dudes who look like they moonlit as models for IPA beer commercials. It’s nothing you haven’t heard before but if you’re looking for something that reminds you of something you love, these pistols won’t miss that target.In 1969, when Little Feat were formed by keyboardist Bill Payne and the just-fired Mothers of Invention guitarist Lowell George, 53-year-old bands didn't exist. Yet more than a half-century later, Little Feat are still cranking out their original brand of Southern boogie, which merges funk, jazz, blues, gospel, folk, soul, rock, and New Orleans' unique rhythmic pulse. When George died of a heart attack in 1979, the band effectively died along with him. But Little Feat's popularity never waned, and the remaining members reformed in 1987, releasing the acclaimedin 1988. Though the band experienced some lean times in the '90s, and juggled a rotating cast of vocalists, the musical turpitude of core (and current) members Payne, Sam Clayton, Kenny Gradney, and Fred Tackett (who joined in 1987) have kept the group's decisive groove flowing. Now it's 2022, and the band is touring in support of the recent release of the “super deluxe edition” of their 1978 live album. It's the perfect moment for the band's re-energized outlook and vintage sound that should remind people why Little Feat formed in the first place: to boogie all night long.When Aaliyah passed in 2001, she left an enduring and influential body of work. The entire wave of “alt-R&B” that produced acts like The Weeknd, AlunaGeorge, Tinashe, and How to Dress Well owes her music a considerable debt. People have been starting fires from the sparks generated by the friction between Aaliyah’s confident vocals and Timbaland’s futuristic soundscapes for over 20 years now. And singer-songwriter Banks has built a bonfire from one of those sparks. Weaving her supple voice through dense electronic tapestries, the social media-shy Banks lets her seductive music do the talking. On 2022’s, she embraces the imagery of a snake shedding its skin to sing about self-transformation and letting go of toxic relationships. Mixing avant-pop together with electro and hip-hop elements, Banks sings “Fuck Love” and “The Devil” with venom on her tongue and a snake’s rattle in the speakers. During a hot summer like this, sometimes some cold-blooded pop songs are all you need to help keep your cool.Deicide is credited with being one of the best-selling death metal bands of all time behind such genre favorites as Cannibal Corpse, Death, and Morbid Angel. Fronted by controversial vocalist and bassist Glen Benton, who’s received a lot of criticism about the band’s anti-religious, blasphemous, and possibly Satanic themes. Their shows typically offer heavy servings of lyrical content that’s been provoking controversy for more than three decades. You might even catch Benton sporting an inverted cross drawn on his forehead at shows, as he’s done it about a dozen times before. Deicide’s current tour is scheduled to invade the Nile Theater in Mesa this week with support from Kataklysm, Inhuman Condition, and Nuclear Remains. Prepare thyself, mortals.Throughout his lifetime, actor Corey Feldman has been a constant source of entertainment in one way or another over the decades. Besides memorable turns in '80s classics like, and, he’s been a human train wreck on a few different reality shows (does anyone remember?). Feldman also has had an off-and-on career as a pop-rock musician, fronting bands like Corey Feldman and the Truth Movement or Corey's Angels (which featured a backing band of women dressed in angelic costumes). These days, he’s back on the road in support of his latest album,, and is scheduled to perform at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre this week for all his local FeldFans. Expect to hear material from throughout his musical oeuvre, including catchy pop-rock ditties and love songs aplenty.You might have guessed that Alejandro Rose-Garcia wasn’t given the cool moniker Shakey Graves upon arrival into the world 35 years ago. The name happened during a hangout with friends, and it stuck. If you’re a heartbreaking, roots-rock singer dishing out twangy tunes that often fall on the sadder side of the spectrum, it’s certainly appropriate. The Austin, Texas-born performer started out as a one-man band, using some makeshift gear to have a kick drum and tambourine accompaniment to his vocals and guitar. He has dropped three studio albums since 2011, as well as a number of EPs (the most recent being 2020’s), and is set to fill The Van Buren with his gut-wrenching lyrics and diverse musical stylings this week. English singer-songwriter Jade Bird opens.The truth is that most EDM and electronic acts like Odesza can be boring as hell to watch live. It's hard to jazz up button-pushing, even if you add some synth-drums and pads into the mix. It's why adding some laser light show razzmatazz and splashing some world-class visuals onscreen are a must. Strip that stuff away and you may as well be listening to these records at home. When you don't have stage banter skills, which few groups do, you've got to have some trippy A/V shit up your sleeve. And Odesza has that in spades. In addition to the flurry of confetti, lasers, and pyrotechnics, the duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight enliven their set with all kinds of hypnotic imagery that anyone trippin' balls in the crowd would get their money's worth. The music (a mix of indietronica, electropop, chillwave, and future bass, and trap) complements all the visual chaos. Whereas a lot of the other EDM artists are big on party-starting vibes and booty-shaking, Odesza's music is more ethereal and trance-inducing. They’re due in the Valley this week on what’s billed as the Last Goodbye Tour, which might imply the end of the road for them. Sylvan Esso, San Holo, and Gilligan Moss open.Church of the Cosmic Skull are members of an old heretical tradition: the rock band as cult. Father Yod in the '70s was the father of the movement, with groups as varied as The Polyphonic Spree, Thee Temple ov Psychick Youth, and even Satanic doo-wop duo Twin Temple as his spiritual children. The common thread are bands that adopt the structures and aesthetics of occult orders or religious groups to give their music some blasphemous spice. Where the cult-themed Church of the Cosmic Skull differ from other esoteric bands is that they take more of their stylistic cues from Rick Wakeman than Aleister Crowley. The UK-based band, for whom guitarist/singer Bill Fisher acts as their charismatic figurehead, are acolytes of that most taboo of sounds: prog rock. Dressed in white stage attire with prismatic rays and rainbows splashed across their album art, the seven members of the band channel their love of Kate Bush, Queen, and Peter Gabriel-era Genesis into cosmic symphonies powered by Hammond organs and cult-meeting vocal harmonies. If they offer Kool-Aid at their Rebel Lounge gig, drink it: Anyone in 2022 who thinks Emerson, Lake & Palmer were good must have some killer acid on tap.Denver’s Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats do a mix of soul, gospel, folk rock, and blues, and do it well. So well, in fact, it's become Rateliff’s signature ensemble, and earned them spots on TV (including multiple appearances on), slots opening for the Rolling Stones, and a place on the roster of legendary label Stax Records. Fronted by the charismatic Rateliff — who possesses a profoundly husky singing voice and an effortless, everyman charm — the ensemble create dynamic, soulful music with an energy and verve all their own. Their most recent album,, came out in 2021 and has been described as a “[fusion] of the Night Sweats' rock & roll swagger with the more thoughtful tone of [Rateliff’s] solo work.”