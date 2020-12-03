 
Metro Phoenix Concerts to Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

Joseph Perez | December 3, 2020 | 7:00am
Metro Phoenix Concerts to Get You Into the Holiday SpiritEXPAND
zaimoku_woodpile/CC BY 2.0 via Flickr
It's safe to say we've never had a holiday season like this one. With the coronavirus pandemic raging on, it can be easy to lose a bit of your cheer this December.

But fret not: Here are four concerts, both in-person and virtual, to get you back into the holiday spirit and lighten your worried heart.

The Sugar Thieves are making music with a Christmas twist.EXPAND
The Sugar Thieves are making music with a Christmas twist.
The Sugar Thieves

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
7380 East Second Street, Scottsdale
Saturday, December 12

Phoenix-based American roots band Sugar Thieves will bring a special holiday performance to not only the Virginia G. Piper Theatre in Scottsdale, but also right to your living room. The local favorites will cover holiday classics in their signature and unmistakable roots style. Virtual tickets are $10 and in-person tickets are tiered from $15 to $30. Get all the details and tickets here.

Dave Koz & Friends: The Greatest Hits of Christmas 2020

Mesa Arts Center
Saturday, December 12

Dave Koz, the legendary saxophonist who has played with the likes of Bobby Caldwell, will bring a buttery smooth sound to Christmas at home. This virtual event will feature more than just Koz and his saxophone, however. Guitarist Jonathan Butler, trumpeter Rick Braun, and fellow saxophonist Richard Eliot are among the talents who will be joining Koz for this holiday-themed concert. So cozy up and enjoy a virtual evening of Christmas music as warm and smooth as the Bailey’s in your hot chocolate. The show starts at 6 p.m., cost is $35, and tickets can be found here.

A Merry-Achi Christmas

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
7380 East Second Street, Scottsdale
Saturday, December 19

José Hernández and his legendary mariachi troop Sol de México® plan to bring their own Mexican pride and culture to Christmas in the Valley for a night of mariachi twists on holiday classics, mixed with some of the world-renowned group’s own music. The show, which starts from 8 p.m., can be seen live from the Virginia G. Piper Theatre or live from your couch in your pajamas. Cost is $39 to $59 for in-person tickets, or $35 to $55 for virtual access. See more here.

A Chorale Christmas with the Phoenix Chorale

Saturday December 19

This yearly event has gone virtual and will feature highlights from the same event in 2018 and 2019, including performances of classics like “Glory, Glory, Glory to the Newborn King,” “Silent Night” and “The Christmas Song,” as well as sing-alongs and new music by the Phoenix Chorale. The event will be hosted by the group's creative director, Christopher Gabbitas and a recording will be posted online after its initial airing. It starts at 7 p.m., and there's no cost to tune in. Find more information here.

