Phoenix Santana concert on Sept. 2 canceled

The upcoming Phoenix performance by Santana and Counting Crows, scheduled for Sept. 2 at Footprint Center, has been canceled.
The cancellation was announced on Tuesday on Carlos Santana's social media accounts.
"From Team Santana: As many of you are already aware, Carlos has been dealing with a back issue that will soon be treated with a corrective procedure. Due to this medical procedure, the September 2 show in Phoenix at Footprint Center, September 4 show in Albuquerque at Isleta Amphitheater, and September & October 2 - 6 shows at House of Blues Las Vegas will be canceled," the post read.
The announcement stated that refunds on tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be issued automatically. Fans who bought tickets through a third-party reseller should reach out to their point of purchase for a refund.
Santana currently has three shows between now and the end of August that will go on as scheduled; after that, his next concert date will be at House of Blues in Las Vegas on Oct. 30.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding," the announcement read.
Santana is not the only musician who has canceled or postponed shows due to illness this year.
Aerosmith canceled the rest of their Peace Out farewell tour earlier this month due to Steven Tyler's ongoing vocal injury. That show was scheduled for Oct. 31 at Footprint Center.
In July, Heart announced they would postpone their Royal Flush Tour so Ann Wilson could receive treatment for cancer. They would have performed at Footprint Center on Sept. 29.