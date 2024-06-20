Stevie Nicks says Fleetwood Mac is over in new interview

Fleetwood Mac are one of the most successful bands of all time, selling more than 100 million records, winning awards and delighting generations of fans.
But without one of the band's members, Fleetwood Mac is at an end, says vocalist Stevie Nicks.
Nicks, who was born and raised in Phoenix, recently gave an exclusive interview to British music magazine MOJO in which she spoke about the future of the band.
"Without Christine, no can do," Nicks told writer Bob Mehr. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work."
McVie was 79 when she died of a stroke on Nov. 30, 2022.
“It was all stunningly strange, because there wasn’t any lead up to it,” Nicks told MOJO. “We got a call, and I was going to rent a plane and go see her, but her family said, ‘Don’t come, because she may not be here tomorrow.’ And the next day, she passed away."
During Nicks's most recent show in the Valley, a Dec. 8 concert at Chase Field, she performed the Fleetwood Mac classic "Landslide" while a photo montage of her and McVie played behind her.
If it's true that there will be no more Fleetwood Mac shows, then their final Phoenix concert took place on Nov. 28, 2018, as what is now known as Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.