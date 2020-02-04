 


  Herban Planet
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

The Format playing at Modified Arts in 2002.EXPAND
Stephen Chevalier

The Format Will Play a Reunion Show in Phoenix This Spring

Jason Keil | February 4, 2020 | 11:13am
AA

If you missed last night's reunion of The Format, you now have a second chance.

Sam Means announced on his Instagram account that the band are playing three dates this spring. After performing at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City and Lincoln Hall in Chicago, they will play The Van Buren on Friday, April 3. Tickets are $35 to $38, plus fees.

The fan presale starts tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, at noon local time. You'll need to use the code FORMAT to purchase them. There will also be a limited number of fee-free bundle packs that include a copy of the band's live album Live at the Mayan Theatre. Those will be available on this website. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, February 7.

If you're unfamiliar with The Format, childhood friends Means and Nate Ruess formed the band in the early '00s and were signed to a major label. After being dropped, they independently released their breakthrough second album, Dog Problems, in 2006, and announced a hiatus two years later.

Means has released several solo projects and founded Hello Merch, which helps bands sell their products online. Ruess went on to form the trio fun. with Jack Antonoff and Andrew Dost. He has also released work as a solo artist and collaborated with everyone from Pink ("Just Give Me a Reason") to Eminem ("Headlights").

This news follows Phoenix New Times' speculation early last week about a reunion, due to activity on their Instagram account, as well as a preview party for the live album at Hello Merch's warehouse in downtown Phoenix. It was confirmed yesterday, February 3, when Means and Nate Ruess took the stage at the party.

You can watch Live at the Mayan Theatre on Prime Video and YouTube. New Times reached out to Means for more details, so watch this space.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

